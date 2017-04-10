New approach to dark energy might explain our cooling universe
OUR universe's relentless march towards cold, empty darkness could be causing its expansion to accelerate, rather than the other way around. The finding could help cosmologists think differently about dark energy, and possibly explain why it has the value it does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Parboil
|107
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant...
|Apr 11
|mexican abduction...
|1
|Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!!
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|5
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Mar 30
|Bobby Brown
|41
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC