Name Dropping: Taking care of Mother ...

Name Dropping: Taking care of Mother Earth

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

As part of Comcast Cares Day, Comcast employees and community volunteers joined forces on April 22 for an Earth Day clean-up and garden beautification of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County's downtown Santa Cruz Clubhouse. More than 500 Central Coasters spent Earth Day cleaning up 11 Save Our Shores clean-up sites run by Sanctuary Stewards, Adopt-a-Beach groups and SOS staff, making it the largest Earth Day project the group has ever seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? Sat Brotherly Love 5
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea Sat Brotherly Love 2
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) Sat Brotherly Love 242
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 28 MELODY 1,027
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 27 Brotherly Love 106
"Gang" robberies in Oakland Apr 27 ITS HAPPENING 1
News Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08) Apr 25 pinkysnarf 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC