Name Dropping: Taking care of Mother Earth

As part of Comcast Cares Day, Comcast employees and community volunteers joined forces on April 22 for an Earth Day clean-up and garden beautification of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County's downtown Santa Cruz Clubhouse. More than 500 Central Coasters spent Earth Day cleaning up 11 Save Our Shores clean-up sites run by Sanctuary Stewards, Adopt-a-Beach groups and SOS staff, making it the largest Earth Day project the group has ever seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.