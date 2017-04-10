Name Dropping: An Easter egg adventure
Andrew Goldenkranz , Scott Roseman, Jasmine Berke and Kathy's sister Jeanne Ruiz pose in "Kathy's Kitchen," named for Kathy Ruiz-Goldenkranz. Rain and hail couldn't stop the more than 400 children and their families from hunting for Easter eggs during a recent Agricultural History Project's Second Saturday event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Donny B
|103
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Farrogamo
|42
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Parboil
|107
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant...
|Apr 11
|mexican abduction...
|1
|Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!!
|Apr 6
|meth recovery not...
|5
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC