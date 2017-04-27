Mountain lion stuck in a tree at Sant...

Mountain lion stuck in a tree at Santa Cruz shopping center

UPDATE 4/27/17 11:11 a.m.: A mountain lion, perched in a tree in the East Cliff Village Shopping Center in Santa Cruz, is being tranquilized soon. According to Sergeant Chris Clark, the animal is stuck in a tree above the shopping center's sign display near East Cliff Dr. and 17th Ave. Residents and nearby businesses are being asked to shelter-in-place until the animal has been safely removed.

