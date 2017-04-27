Mountain lion stuck in a tree at Santa Cruz shopping center
UPDATE 4/27/17 11:11 a.m.: A mountain lion, perched in a tree in the East Cliff Village Shopping Center in Santa Cruz, is being tranquilized soon. According to Sergeant Chris Clark, the animal is stuck in a tree above the shopping center's sign display near East Cliff Dr. and 17th Ave. Residents and nearby businesses are being asked to shelter-in-place until the animal has been safely removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Brotherly Love
|106
|Thorium power plant-Wave of the future??
|3 hr
|Brotherly Love
|3
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Brotherly Love
|240
|"Gang" robberies in Oakland
|9 hr
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
|Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08)
|Apr 25
|pinkysnarf
|2
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC