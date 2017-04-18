Ministers, rabbis speak against hate crimes targeting Santa Cruz church
SANTA CRUZ >> Local faith leaders are rallying behind a Santa Cruz church leader facing a rash of hate-infused obscenities and acts of vandalism against his congregation and its rainbow-flag banner in the Circles area since November. A group of 34 people - clergy and laity - from Santa Cruz County signed a letter to support the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|9 hr
|Dododo
|5
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Babianna mince
|238
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|liza
|108
|Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09)
|Apr 18
|Zephyrab
|22
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Apr 18
|Sirena
|1
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 16
|HHGG
|104
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC