Maureen Rozenn offers book on fertility
Maureen Rozenn, owner of Endless Possibilities Acupuncture at 845 Cedar St. in downtown Santa Cruz, has been offering a free copy of her book, “Your Fertility Program,” while supplies last, in support of National Infertility Awareness Week April 23-29. Her book has information on Eastern and Western infertility treatments, a fertility friendly diet and details on improving male fertility.
