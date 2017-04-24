Maureen Rozenn offers book on fertility

Maureen Rozenn, owner of Endless Possibilities Acupuncture at 845 Cedar St. in downtown Santa Cruz, has been offering a free copy of her book, “Your Fertility Program,” while supplies last, in support of National Infertility Awareness Week April 23-29. Her book has information on Eastern and Western infertility treatments, a fertility friendly diet and details on improving male fertility.

