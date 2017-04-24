Maureen Rozenn offers book on fertility

Maureen Rozenn offers book on fertility

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Maureen Rozenn, owner of Endless Possibilities Acupuncture at 845 Cedar St. in downtown Santa Cruz, has been offering a free copy of her book, “Your Fertility Program,” while supplies last, in support of National Infertility Awareness Week April 23-29. Her book has information on Eastern and Western infertility treatments, a fertility friendly diet and details on improving male fertility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DBS Lost (Jul '12) 8 hr Brotherly Love 106
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 8 hr Brotherly Love 3
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) 8 hr Brotherly Love 240
"Gang" robberies in Oakland 13 hr ITS HAPPENING 1
News Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08) Apr 25 pinkysnarf 2
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC