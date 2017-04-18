Live Oak input sought for land on Capitola Road
Before the County of Santa Cruz sells this 3.8-acre parcel on Capitola Road, officials are asking residents what they would like to see at the site. LIVE OAK >> County supervisor John Leopold wants to make sure his constituents do not miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|5 hr
|Peter Hatch
|1
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|liza
|108
|Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Zephyrab
|22
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Tue
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Tue
|Sirena
|1
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 16
|HHGG
|104
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Apr 15
|Farrogamo
|42
