Letter: Why do homeless people live on the Westside?

Have you driven through Westside Santa Cruz recently and noticed the numbers of campers, trailers and motorhomes parked along our streets? I live at DeAnza Mobile Home Community on Delaware Avenue and a trip to the store is like a trip through a campground. Vehicles are not just parked, but hoses run from lavatories to storage containers on the street, personal belongings are scattered on the curbs and holes are often dug for the disposal of waste.

