Letter: Ionic bond simile didna t work, but nice try though

I enjoyed reading the article, “ Bay Area gears up for March for Science ” by Lisa Krieger, which appeared in Saturday's Santa Cruz Sentinel. Unfortunately the article included a rather odd simile: “But faced with a threat, the sprawling community is pulling together as tightly as an ionic bond.” As any chemist knows, ionic bonds are weak and readily dissociate when the substance is placed in water.

