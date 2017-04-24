Letter: Election is over and you lost...

Letter: Election is over and you lost so get over it

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Memo to all Santa Cruzians: Monday a Washington Post/ABC News poll showed that even today, Trump would beat Hillary by a margin of 40 to 37 percent. He has been in office fewer than 100 days and is still likely to beat her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) 2 hr zombie takeover 239
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 6 hr helms 2
News Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08) Tue pinkysnarf 2
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Apr 21 Enter 105
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
News Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09) Apr 18 Zephyrab 22
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC