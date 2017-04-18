Letter: AB 186 insinuates support of ...

Letter: AB 186 insinuates support of illegal drug use

Assembly Bill 186 would let select counties establish facilities where drug users' may inject their illegal drugs in controlled health care facilities. This is one of the most ill-considered bills I've seen in years.

