Jewel to re-launch a Sylviaa

Jewel Theatre Company in Santa Cruz is turning back the clock with its latest production of A.R. Gurney's “Sylvia,” opening May 3 at the Colligan Theater for a four-weekend run. “Sylvia” – a well-known comedy about a man, a woman and the dog that comes between them – was a big hit for Jewel back in 2009.

