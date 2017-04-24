Jewel to re-launch a Sylviaa

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Jewel Theatre Company in Santa Cruz is turning back the clock with its latest production of A.R. Gurney's “Sylvia,” opening May 3 at the Colligan Theater for a four-weekend run. “Sylvia” – a well-known comedy about a man, a woman and the dog that comes between them – was a big hit for Jewel back in 2009.

