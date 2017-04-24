ICE agent loses workspace at Santa Cr...

ICE agent loses workspace at Santa Cruz PD

15 hrs ago

SANTA CRUZ >> A Homeland Security Investigations agent no longer has workspace at Santa Cruz Police Department, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday. Spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke also said the department will continue to work with Homeland Security Investigations in certain cases, including gang busts and large-scale drug investigations.

