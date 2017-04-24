Home + Garden Digest: Orchid Society to host seminar on May 13
LIVE OAK >> The Santa Cruz Orchid Society will host its first-ever Spring Orchid Seminar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave. The event will include four talks by judges from the American Orchid Society's Pacific Central Judging Region on the following topics: Everything Cymbidiums, Orchidarium and Miniature Orchids in Terrariums, Orchids in Medicine, and Lycastes: a Perfect Fit for Coastal California.
