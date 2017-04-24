Home + Garden Digest: Orchid Society ...

Home + Garden Digest: Orchid Society to host seminar on May 13

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

LIVE OAK >> The Santa Cruz Orchid Society will host its first-ever Spring Orchid Seminar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave. The event will include four talks by judges from the American Orchid Society's Pacific Central Judging Region on the following topics: Everything Cymbidiums, Orchidarium and Miniature Orchids in Terrariums, Orchids in Medicine, and Lycastes: a Perfect Fit for Coastal California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea 8 hr public scandal 1
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) 8 hr public scandal 241
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? 8 hr public scandal 4
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Thu Brotherly Love 106
"Gang" robberies in Oakland Thu ITS HAPPENING 1
News Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08) Apr 25 pinkysnarf 2
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC