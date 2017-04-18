Home + Garden Digest: Art of Santa Cruz to host open house
CAPITOLA >> Art of Santa Cruz, a gallery in the Capitola Mall that showcases the work of local artists, will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Attendees can visit with artists and view demonstrations. Light refreshments will be served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Babianna mince
|238
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|10 hr
|oLE mO
|4
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|liza
|108
|Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09)
|Apr 18
|Zephyrab
|22
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Apr 18
|Sirena
|1
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 16
|HHGG
|104
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC