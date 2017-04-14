Highway 17 traffic collisions skyrocket

Highway 17 traffic collisions skyrocket

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Traffic crashes on Highway 17 rose a staggering 34 percent last year to the highest level in at least 13 years, prompting the CHP to step up patrols on the scenic but treacherous road that serves as the primary link for thousands of commuters between Santa Cruz and the South Bay. The 983 collisions in 2016 came during a winter of heavy rains and reduced enforcement, producing the highest tally since an intensive safety campaign kicked off in 2003 and the California Highway Patrol started tracking annual crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 18 hr Parboil 107
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Wed MARIBEL 1,018
Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant... Apr 11 mexican abduction... 1
Bait Bike bust YEAH!!!! Apr 6 meth recovery not... 5
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Mar 30 Bobby Brown 41
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC