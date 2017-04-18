Here's how to participate in the Marc...

Here's how to participate in the March for Science on Earth Day, April 22

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Earth Day - thousands will gather around the world to March for Science, celebrating science and its critical role in both society and policy. The main march will take place in Washington D.C., with a teach-in, rally and march to call for politicians to implement science-based policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09) 4 hr Zephyrab 22
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 4 hr RICHARD 1,020
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... 5 hr Sirena 1
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Sun HHGG 104
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Apr 15 Farrogamo 42
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 14 Parboil 107
Mexican Kidnapping Schemes are starting in Sant... Apr 11 mexican abduction... 1
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC