HellaCappella showcase is tonight

Cloud 9 A Cappella from UC Santa Cruz will be among the a cappella groups performing at the 13th annual HellaCappella showcase, one of the largest a cappella shows in California, at the Mondavi Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. The Spokes, the 13-member all-female a cappella group at UC Davis, will host the event. Other groups performing are The Hightones from UC Santa Cruz, the South-Asian group Asli Baat: Real Talk from University of Southern California, The Stanford Fleet Street Singers from Stanford University, Cal Jazz Choir from UC Berkeley and On The Rocks from University of Oregon.

