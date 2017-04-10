HellaCappella showcase is tonight

HellaCappella showcase is tonight

Read more: Davis Enterprise

Cloud 9 A Cappella from UC Santa Cruz will be among the a cappella groups performing at the 13th annual HellaCappella showcase, one of the largest a cappella shows in California, at the Mondavi Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. The Spokes, the 13-member all-female a cappella group at UC Davis, will host the event. Other groups performing are The Hightones from UC Santa Cruz, the South-Asian group Asli Baat: Real Talk from University of Southern California, The Stanford Fleet Street Singers from Stanford University, Cal Jazz Choir from UC Berkeley and On The Rocks from University of Oregon.

Santa Cruz, CA

