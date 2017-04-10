Helen Philip

Memorial services for Mrs. Helen "Tuby" Philip, 90, of Pleasant Hill, California, and formerly of Cookeville, will be held Sunday afternoon, April 16, at the Hill Family Cemetery in the Cherry Creek Community of Putnam County. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Christy and Brad Harr of Spokane, Washinton, and Elissa and Mark Lester of Los Gatos, California; two sons, Mark Philip of Pleasant Hill, California, and Jere Philip of Santa Cruz, California; grandchildren, Garrett and Dakota Harr, Charlie and Jamie Lester; sister, Judith Ann Bievens of Nashville, and two brothers, Bob and Kenny Hill, both of Cookeville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.