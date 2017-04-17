Gang Task Force arrest Santa Cruz gangmember; seize heroin, cash, gun, car

SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team's Gang Task Force arrested a 25-year-old gangmember Friday, seizing roughly 345 grams of heroin, $20,000 in cash, a loaded .45 caliber firearm and a car from his Riverside Avenue residence. With assistance from the Santa Cruz Police Department Neighborhood Enforcement Team and their K-9, the Gang Task Force served a search warrant at the residence of Javier Diaz in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue.

