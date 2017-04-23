Former Seattle Police Chief Norm Stamper on Police-Community Relations
Stamper Appearance Energizes the Police Review Board Discussion Forum Raises the Level of Public Debate On Saturday, April 29th from 1:30 to 4:00, the ACLU of Northern California, Santa Cruz County Chapter, will host a forum at the Resource Center for Nonviolence on Police-Community Relations.
