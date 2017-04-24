Focal Point: Ready for Construction
This aerial photo of Santa Cruz from the early 1960s shows the newly-completed river levees and the future site of the County Governmental Center. The three bridges are, top to bottom: Highway 1, Water Street, and Soquel Avenue.
