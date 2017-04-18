Focal Point: Not a tourist destination

Focal Point: Not a tourist destination

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Historical photographs of mundane subjects, like the Santa Cruz City Corporation Yard in the 1930s, are much less common than photos of popular tourist sites. Used to store equipment and supplies, the yard was near the present Coral Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Fri Enter 105
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Thu Dododo 5
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) Thu Babianna mince 238
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
News Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09) Apr 18 Zephyrab 22
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 18 RICHARD 1,020
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... Apr 18 Sirena 1
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC