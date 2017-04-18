Focal Point: Not a tourist destination
Historical photographs of mundane subjects, like the Santa Cruz City Corporation Yard in the 1930s, are much less common than photos of popular tourist sites. Used to store equipment and supplies, the yard was near the present Coral Street.
