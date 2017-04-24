Five Bay Area schools labeled among top 100 schools in U.S.'; Santa Cruz charter is tenth
Five Bay Area high schools, three of them small charters, were listed among the nation's top 100 public schools, according to an annual ranking published Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. Santa Cruz's Pacific Collegiate Charter was ranked tenth in the nation, the highest rating of any school in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|10 hr
|Ignorance
|6
|DBS Lost (Jul '12)
|Apr 21
|Enter
|105
|Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08)
|Apr 20
|Babianna mince
|238
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Darrell Flanagan: Watsonville Fire Department s... (Jun '09)
|Apr 18
|Zephyrab
|22
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Apr 18
|Sirena
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC