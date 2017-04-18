Durbin and Quiet Riot highlight Boardwalk concert series

Santa Cruz rocker James Durbin will return this summer to his natural habitat – the outdoor stage at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk – but this time he'll be bringing his new high-profile band with him. Last month, Durbin was named as the new singer for metal giants Quiet Riot, and on July 7, Durbin and Quiet Riot will headline the Beach Boardwalk's free Friday summer concert series.

