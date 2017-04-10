Drone Flights Along the San Lorenzo R...

Drone Flights Along the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz

The City of Santa Cruz, working with Levy Media Works, will utilize a small drone to take a series of aerial photos of the San Lorenzo River beginning Wednesday, April 19. The drone flights are being used to create a set of aerial photographs to document the changes in the river bed due to the February 2017 storms. These flights will cover the section of the river between Highway One and the San Lorenzo River Trestle Bridge, next to the Boardwalk.

