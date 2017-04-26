DAPL and The Wall - Santa Cruz City Council Votes Unanimously
Tuesday 4-25-2017 Many Santa Cruz people turned out to build Trumps wall outside of Santa Cruz City Council Chambers before the council went on to vote unanimously to denounce Trump's wall on the Mexico and United States border. The council also voted not to invest in company's that may want to take part in the building of the wall! Inside the meeting, it was said by one person, that Bank Of The West had recently divested regarding DAPL.
