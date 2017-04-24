Convicted killera s parole denied for slaying in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ >> Parole has been denied for a convicted killer who dismembered a man's body north of Santa Cruz, the District Attorney's Office announced Friday. The Board of Prison Terms on Tuesday rejected parole for Lance Christopher Badgett, 46, who would pose an “unreasonable risk of danger to society if released,” Assistant District Attorney Rafael Vazquez said Friday.
