Competitors take the floor at Califor...

Competitors take the floor at California Invention Convention

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Channel specialist Austin Swift, who works for the tech giant, was among the judges of nearly 60 local student projects at Santa Cruz County's first California Invention Convention on Saturday at Harbor High School. The crop of students presented results after two months of problem solving in an invention program that will send top finishers to a national convention in Arlington, Virginia, organizers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thorium power plant-Wave of the future?? Sat Brotherly Love 5
Gay for Trump want throw down with North Korea Sat Brotherly Love 2
News Thousands come out to WAMM Festival (Sep '08) Sat Brotherly Love 242
DBS Lost (Jul '12) Thu Brotherly Love 106
"Gang" robberies in Oakland Apr 27 ITS HAPPENING 1
News Cops and Courts blog: Man arrested for Santa Cr... (Dec '08) Apr 25 pinkysnarf 2
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,672,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC