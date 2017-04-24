Competitors take the floor at California Invention Convention
Channel specialist Austin Swift, who works for the tech giant, was among the judges of nearly 60 local student projects at Santa Cruz County's first California Invention Convention on Saturday at Harbor High School. The crop of students presented results after two months of problem solving in an invention program that will send top finishers to a national convention in Arlington, Virginia, organizers said.
