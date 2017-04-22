Coast Lines, April 22, 2017: Roast of Zach Friend will benefit playground
Capitola Aptos Rotary is hosting a Zach Friend Dinner and Roast 5:30-9 p.m. May 5 at Seascape Golf Course, 610 Clubhouse Drive. Zach Friend is a Santa Cruz County Supervisor and speakers include Rick Martinez, Supervisor Bruce McPherson and Steve Allen.
