Coast Lines, April 21, 2017: Valley Churches begins a Bucks for Hungera
Valley Churches United is kicking off its 27th annual spring Bucks for Hunger fundraising drive with a mailing that residents will receive in April. After the winter season, Valley Churches is looking forward to the fundraising response being the best ever to help those in need.
