Coast Lines, April 14, 2017: Open house on accessory dwellings Monday

The Santa Cruz County Housing Advisory Commission is hosting an open house 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 9980 Hwy 9, to provide details about recent changes to the regulations governing accessory dwelling units known as ADUs in the unincorporated county. The same topic will be the focus of an open house will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 26 at Simpkins Family Swim Center Community Room, 979 17th Ave., Live Oak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.