Coast Lines, April 12, 2017: Supervisor Leopold meets constituents Wednesday
County Supervisor John Leopold will hold his regular monthly Live Oak constituent meeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at People's Coffee at 1200 17th Ave. He will speak briefly about current board and county topics, and then answer questions. All interested residents are invited to attend.
