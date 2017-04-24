Brian trauma survivor makes anti-bullying presentation
Summervillle Elementary School students line-up to shake the hand of fan violence victim Bryan Stow, 48, of Santa Cruz. Summerville Elementary School students applaud as Bryan Stow, a victim of fan violence, beaten nearly to death at a Giants Dodgers game in 2011, speaks to them during an anti-bullying assembly Friday morning.
