Bidding war erupts for Santa Cruz rentals

Demonstrators protest Wednesday on Mission Street, contending a landlord's tactic of asking rental applicants to bid against each other is unethical. SANTA CRUZ >> UC Santa Cruz student Owen Thomas, who teamed up with four fellow students to look for a place to live off-campus next year, was taken aback when Santa Cruz landlord Harry Dong emailed to ask if his group would be willing to pay more than the advertised price for his rentals and how much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.