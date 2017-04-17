After 44 years publishing young writers, Gerry Mandel is ready to open a new chapter

Gerry Mandel retires after 44 years of running Stone Soup, a literary magazine produced in Santa Cruz for kids that has a national subscriber list. Through floods, earthquakes and fires, on top of deep and fundamental cultural and economic changes, across generations of people come and gone, even in the face of an irreversible industry revolution, at least one thing has remained stable and constant in Santa Cruz over the past 44 years: Gerry Mandel has been publishing children's fiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.