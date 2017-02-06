Woman dead in suspected hit and run in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ >> A woman in her mid-20s was found lying in Seabright Avenue south of Broadway at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, Santa Cruz Police Department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said. At this time, the case is being investigated as a possible hit and run.
