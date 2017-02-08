Winter storms impact Santa Cruz water system
SANTA CRUZ >> The wet season in Santa Cruz “started with a bang” in October and has continued to improve water supplies while wreaking damage on the city's water system by its midpoint. In a Santa Cruz Water Commission mid-wet season update report, Administrative Services Manager Toby Goddard wrote that the city's storm-related damage to its water system this winter had already had reached nearly $2.4 million, as of Feb. 1, according to city Water Department estimates.
