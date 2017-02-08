Winter storms impact Santa Cruz water...

Winter storms impact Santa Cruz water system

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> The wet season in Santa Cruz “started with a bang” in October and has continued to improve water supplies while wreaking damage on the city's water system by its midpoint. In a Santa Cruz Water Commission mid-wet season update report, Administrative Services Manager Toby Goddard wrote that the city's storm-related damage to its water system this winter had already had reached nearly $2.4 million, as of Feb. 1, according to city Water Department estimates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PVUSD ranks 15 among state's 97 districts that ... (Feb '08) 12 hr Daddy 2 24
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) 22 hr Phart Shoppingly 3
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed Bob Is A Queen 504
News Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10) Wed Its_him 30
News Pet waste removal worker finds $58 in dog poop (Jun '10) Wed Lucky Phart 4
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Tue Sickly 31
News Two gang fights break out in Santa Cruz County ... (Jul '10) Feb 6 jesus 53
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Cruz County was issued at February 09 at 4:17AM PST

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC