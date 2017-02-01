William Wurster - "designed home with views of Santa Cruz beach,

Built in 1925, this property at 23 Hollins Dr. in Santa Cruz was designed by famed architect William Wurster to take advantage of its elevated position in the Pasatiempo Golf Community with a wall of Western-facing windows that provide dramatic ocean, city and boardwalk views below. The best vantage points are from the upper level of this 5,000-square-foot home, which has a huge sun room off the formal living room and a long, glassed-in walkway that leads to the master suite.

