Watsonville charter graduates conservation corps students
Watsonville native Angel Ramirez literally pulls up stakes as he and his California Conservation Corps crew prepares to leave Big Basin State Park on Wednesday after spending eight days at the park building and repairing kiosks. Ramirez joined CCC through a collaboration with John Muir Charter School, where Ramirez recently received his high school diploma.
