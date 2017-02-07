Watch Benu Chef Corey Lee 'Live the Dream' in Visit California Commercial

Everyone and their mother has seen a Visit California commercial over the years, in which the tourism board parades the many celebrities who live in the Golden State to brag about why you should drop everything and flock here. The 2017 spot, themed to "Living the Dream," includes big names like actress Anna Faris, retired NBA player Magic Johnson, and ... drum roll please ... San Francisco's very own chef Corey Lee ! Lee, who owns three-Michelin-starred Benu, critically acclaimed In Situ, and French favorite Monsieur Benjamin, appears in the ad , below, at the :16 mark, setting a table made up for 200 guests to enjoy a sunset dinner at Davenport Beach in Santa Cruz.

