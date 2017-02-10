UCSCa s Delena Padilla brings her experience with loss to her work with Hospice
Santa Cruz story: Graduated from Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, wanting to pursue pre-med. “Santa Cruz was one of my options, along with UC Davis,” she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|15 hr
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Rich
|32
|What is going on with the crystal meth swollen ...
|Sat
|Donny B
|2
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Pet waste removal worker finds $58 in dog poop (Jun '10)
|Feb 8
|Lucky Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC