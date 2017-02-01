Two dead in head-on collision north o...

Two dead in head-on collision north of Davenport

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

DAVENPORT >> Two are dead after a head-on traffic collision near Greyhound Rock, north of Davenport, according to California Highway Patrol officer Trista Drake. At approximately 7:45 a.m., CHP responded to an accident involving a van and an SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed a-citizen 500
News Nebraska's 'Butt Bandit' suspect faces charges (Nov '08) Wed Squeaky Pharts 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
News Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08) Jan 26 Bingo 10
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... Jan 26 onlylies1993 1
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Jan 24 smeglard 2
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC