The Latest: Storm heads south after wreaking damage up north
Department of Water Resources workers and members of the media watch as up to 20,000 cubic feet per second of water is released over the damaged spillway on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. The Department of Water Resources said the erosion at Lake Oroville does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety, and the reservoir has plenty of capacity to handle the continuing rain.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|2 hr
|Rich
|32
|What is going on with the crystal meth swollen ...
|7 hr
|Donny B
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Santa Cruz police arrest two in drug bust, seiz... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Its_him
|30
|Pet waste removal worker finds $58 in dog poop (Jun '10)
|Feb 8
|Lucky Phart
|4
