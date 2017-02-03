The Book Club Play

The Book Club Play

This is a comedy performed in Santa Cruz, CA with several BrontAÂ« jokes: Jewel Theatre Company presents The Book Club Play by Karen ZacarAÂ­as Directed by Kirsten Brandt Jan 25 - Feb 19, 2017 Matinee performance added Saturday, February 18th. A hit comedy about books and the people who love them.

