Stop Feeding Milo Yiannapolous
Milo Yiannapolous found himself in the headlines y et again this week as his speech to UC Berkeley was canceled due to protests and rioting . Protests that erupted at UC Berkeley ahead of a planned Wednesday appearance by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos caused $100,000 worth of damage to the campus, the school said Thursday.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pet waste removal worker finds $58 in dog poop (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Lucky Phart
|4
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|11 hr
|Sickly
|31
|Two gang fights break out in Santa Cruz County ... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|jesus
|53
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Feb 3
|Donny B
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Nebraska's 'Butt Bandit' suspect faces charges (Nov '08)
|Feb 1
|Squeaky Pharts
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
