SF's First Verve Coffee Will Open February 13
After almost exactly two years since we learned that Santa Cruz-based Verve Coffee Roasters would open its first coffee shop in San Francisco, the Castro location is finally set to open on February 13. Founders Ryan O'Donovan and Colby Barr almost opened in SF to start with- now they're debuting their ninth cafe here, following four locations in Santa Cruz, three in LA, and one in Tokyo. A Kees van der Westen espresso machine, handcrafted in the Netherlands and bringing that retro spaceship vibe , will provide the espresso drinks, in addition to pour-overs, brewed coffee, juices, and more.
