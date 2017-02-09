Santa Cruza s West Cliff a Guardiana sculpture to be restored
'Guardian I,' the longest standing public art piece on West Cliff - installed in 1986 near Auburn Avenue - and created by former Scotts Valley artist Alan Burrus, was up for review by the Santa Cruz Arts Commission on Feb. 8 because the steel and acrylic structure is broken in several places and deteriorating. The commission voted to restore the piece rather than remove it.
