Santa Cruz Water Commission explores recycled wastewater option
SANTA CRUZ >> More than 14 months after the Santa Cruz City Council approved a plan to explore several options to supplement the community's water supply options, the city Water Commission heard a progress update on Monday night. The panel held a workshop focused on one of the supply options facing the city: reusing recycled wastewater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|2 hr
|Sickly
|31
|Two gang fights break out in Santa Cruz County ... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|jesus
|53
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Feb 3
|Donny B
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Nebraska's 'Butt Bandit' suspect faces charges (Nov '08)
|Feb 1
|Squeaky Pharts
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Horacio
|240
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC