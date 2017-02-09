Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel announces June retirement
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz Police Department Chief Kevin Vogel will hang up his holster for the last time this summer, after more than 30 years on the force. In coming months, the city will embark on an effort to find Vogel's replacement for when he retires from the force in June.
